Anglo American Rejects Request For PUSU Extension With Respect To BHP Proposal

May 29, 2024 — 06:37 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The Board of Anglo American (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L) issued a statement in response to the announcement from BHP (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) regarding an update on its potential offer for Anglo American. Anglo American stated that BHP has not addressed the Board's fundamental concerns relating to the disproportionate execution risk associated with the proposed structure and the value that would ultimately be delivered to Anglo American's shareholders.

The Board of Anglo American has unanimously concluded that there is no basis for a further extension to the PUSU deadline. On 22 May 2024, the Board allowed to extend the PUSU deadline by seven days to 29 May 2024.

