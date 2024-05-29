Anglo American Rejects BHP’s Complex Takeover Proposal

Anglo American (GB:AAL) has released an update.

Anglo American has unequivocally rejected BHP Group Limited’s third takeover proposal, citing the offer’s complex and unattractive structure which involves high-risk demergers. The Board believes that the proposed structure imposes disproportionate execution and value risks on Anglo American’s shareholders and fails to meet their value expectations. BHP has not amended its offer to mitigate these concerns, leading Anglo American to conclude there’s no basis for extending the deadline for BHP to make a firm offer.

