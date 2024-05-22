News & Insights

Anglo American Rejects BHP’s Complex Takeover Bid

May 22, 2024 — 09:48 am EDT

Anglo American (GB:AAL) has released an update.

Anglo American has unanimously rejected a third takeover proposal from BHP Group, citing significant concerns over the proposed complex structure and associated risks. The offer, which involved an all-share deal and separate demergers of two Anglo American subsidiaries, was deemed to disproportionately affect Anglo American shareholders in terms of value and completion risk. The company has negotiated an extension of the ‘put up or shut up’ (PUSU) deadline to May 29, 2024, to allow further discussions on mitigating these risks.

