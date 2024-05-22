Anglo American Rejects BHP’s Complex Takeover Bid

Anglo American (GB:AAL) has released an update.

Anglo American has unanimously rejected a third takeover proposal from BHP Group, citing significant concerns over the proposed complex structure and associated risks. The offer, which involved an all-share deal and separate demergers of two Anglo American subsidiaries, was deemed to disproportionately affect Anglo American shareholders in terms of value and completion risk. The company has negotiated an extension of the ‘put up or shut up’ (PUSU) deadline to May 29, 2024, to allow further discussions on mitigating these risks.

For further insights into GB:AAL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.