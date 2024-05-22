Anglo American Rejects BHP’s Complex Takeover Bid

Anglo American (GB:AAL) has released an update.

Anglo American PLC has unanimously rejected a third takeover proposal from BHP Group Limited, citing the offer’s complexity and potential risks that could disproportionately affect its shareholders. The proposed structure involves an all-share offer and demergers of Anglo American Platinum Limited and Kumba Iron Ore Limited, which the board believes carries significant execution risks and could take over 18 months to complete. Anglo American has requested and received an extension for BHP to announce its firm intention to make an offer by 29 May 2024, allowing for further discussions on mitigating the proposal’s inherent risks.

