Anglo American reduces operations at Los Bronces copper mine in Chile

Contributor
Dave Sherwood Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

SANTIAGO, March 19 (Reuters) - Global miner Anglo-American AAL.L said on Thursday it would reduce operations at its sprawling Los Bronces copper mine in Chile to the minimum necessary to ensure "operational continuity" amid the spread of the coronavirus in the South American nation.

The miner said in a statement it expected only minimal impact on output because it planned to continue processing stockpiled copper.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood; editing by Jason Neely)

