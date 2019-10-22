World Markets

Anglo American quarterly output rises 4%, lifts 2019 outlook for Minas-Rio

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

Miner Anglo American said on Tuesday it was on track to meet annual output targets after production rose 4% in the third quarter, driven by a ramp up at its Minas-Rio mine in Brazil and rise in coking coal production.

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Miner Anglo American AAL.L said on Tuesday it was on track to meet annual output targets after production rose 4% in the third quarter, driven by a ramp up at its Minas-Rio mine in Brazil and rise in coking coal production.

Minas-Rio, one of Anglo's biggest growth projects that was suspended last year, is expected to produce 20-22 million tonnes of iron ore in 2019, up from previous expectations of 19-21 million tonnes, the company said.

Production of iron ore at Minas-Rio was 6.1 million tonnes, and metallurgical coal jumped 22% to 6.6 million tonnes in the quarter ended Sept. 30, the company said.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +44 020 7542 1810 (extn. 9089); outside UK: +91 80 6749 9089;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular