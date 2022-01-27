AAL

Anglo American Q4 production flat on rise in diamond output

Credit: REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Global miner Anglo American said on Thursday its fourth-quarter overall production was broadly flat, helped by higher rough diamond production at De Beers that countered a 4% drop in copper output for the three months ended Dec. 31.

