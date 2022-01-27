Anglo American Q4 production flat on rise in diamond output

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Global miner Anglo American AAL.L said on Thursday its fourth-quarter overall production was broadly flat, helped by higher rough diamond production at De Beers that countered a 4% drop in copper output for the three months ended Dec. 31.

