Anglo American Q4 Copper Production Down, Cuts Copper Production Outlook For FY26-FY27

(RTTNews) - British miner Anglo American PLC (AAL.L, AAUKY.PK) reported Thursday lower copper production in the fourth quarter, while Premium iron ore and Manganese ore were higher than last year.

In the quarter, Copper production was 169,500 tonnes, a 14 percent decrease from 198,000 tonnes last year.

Higher production at Los Bronces as a result of higher grades and strong plant performance was offset by lower grades at both Quellaveco and Collahuasi.

Premium iron ore production increased 6 percent year-over-year to 15.1 million tonnes, primarily due to higher production from Kumba.

Manganese ore production climbed 22 percent to 908,500 tonnes, reflecting more normalised production levels following the temporary suspension caused by a tropical cyclone in Australia in March 2024.

In the exiting businesses, rough diamond production decreased 35 percent from last year to 3.8 million carats, primarily due by maintenance shutdowns at Jwaneng and Orapa as part of the production response to market conditions.

Steelmaking coal production decreased 15 percent to 2.1 million tonnes, while Nickel production increased 3 percent to 10,300 tonnes.

Looking ahead for 2026, the company now projects copper production of 700-760 thousand tonnes, lower than previously expected 760-820 thousand tonnes.

For fiscal 2027, copper production is now projected at 750-810 thousand tonnes, lower than previously expected 760-820 thousand tonnes.

Further, for fiscal 2028, the company projects copper production of 790-850 thousand tonnes.

