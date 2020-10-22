Markets

Anglo American Q3 Copper Production Up 4%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Anglo American plc (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L) reported that its third-quarter copper production increased by 4% to 165,700 tonnes, driven by strong plant performance at Collahuasi.

Copper production annual guidance has been tightened to 630,000-660,000 tonnes from the prior outlook of 620,000-670,000 tonnes.

Platinum production decreased by 2% to 516,500 ounces and palladium production was flat at 352,200 ounces.

De Beers' diamond production decreased by 4% to 7.2 million carats driven by planned reductions in production to reflect the lower demand for rough diamonds due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Diamond production annual guidance is unchanged at 25-27 million carats (100% basis).

Kumba's iron ore production for the third-quarter decreased by 9% to 9.5 million tonnes with Sishen's production 9% lower at 6.5 million tonnes and Kolomela's 10% lower at 3.0 million tonnes.

Iron ore sales volumes for the quarter increased by 7% to 10.9 million tonnes driven by a 13% increase in export sales as Transnet's performance returned to pre-Covid-19 levels, with a significant improvement in loading rates at the port.

Kumba iron ore production guidance for 2020 is unchanged at 37-39 million tonnes. Minas-Rio production guidance is unchanged at 22-24 million tonnes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular