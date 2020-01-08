Commodities

Anglo American proposes to buy Sirius Minerals for about $506.7 mln

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Global miner Anglo American Plc said on Wednesday it was in advanced talks to buy fertiliser maker Sirius Minerals for 5.5 pence per share, valuing the company at about 386 million pounds ($506.74 million).

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Global miner Anglo American Plc AAL.L said on Wednesday it was in advanced talks to buy fertiliser maker Sirius Minerals SXX.L for 5.5 pence per share, valuing the company at about 386 million pounds ($506.74 million).

The proposal comes two months after Sirius said it was reviewing the North Yorkshire polyhalite project in northern England.

($1 = 0.7617 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +44 020 7542 1810 (extn. 9089); outside UK: +91 80 6749 9089;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular