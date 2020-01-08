Anglo American proposes to buy Sirius Minerals for about $506.7 mln

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Global miner Anglo American Plc AAL.L said on Wednesday it was in advanced talks to buy fertiliser maker Sirius Minerals SXX.L for 5.5 pence per share, valuing the company at about 386 million pounds ($506.74 million).

The proposal comes two months after Sirius said it was reviewing the North Yorkshire polyhalite project in northern England.

($1 = 0.7617 pounds)

