Anglo American price target raised to 3,000 GBp from 2,600 GBp at Barclays

Barclays analyst Ian Rossouw raised the firm’s price target on Anglo American (NGLOY) to 3,000 GBp from 2,600 GBp and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.

