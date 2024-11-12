Anglo American price target raised to 3,000 GBp from 2,600 GBp at Barclays

Barclays analyst Ian Rossouw raised the firm’s price target on Anglo American (NGLOY) to 3,000 GBp from 2,600 GBp and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on NGLOY:
- Black Iron signs royalty, offtake agreement with Anglo American
- Anglo American agrees to sell minority interest in Jellinbah for $1.1B
- Anglo American price target lowered to 2,325 GBp from 2,335 GBp at JPMorgan
- Anglo American price target lowered to 2,600 GBp from 2,740 GBp at Barclays
- BHP CEO sparks fresh Anglo bid speculation after South Africa trip, FT says
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.