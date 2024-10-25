Anglo American price target lowered to 2,325 GBp from 2,335 GBp at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Dominic O’Kane lowered the firm’s price target on Anglo American (NGLOY) to 2,325 GBp from 2,335 GBp and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
