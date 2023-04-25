Anglo American Plc Q1 Production Up 9%; Copper Production Rises 28%

(RTTNews) - Anglo American plc (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L) reported that its first-quarter production increased by 9% compared to the same period in 2022, driven by the ramp-up of copper production from new Quellaveco mine in Peru. Copper production increased by 28%, reflecting the ramp-up of production from Quellaveco mine, while production from operations in Chile decreased by 15%, primarily due to planned lower grades at both Los Bronces and Collahuasi. Steelmaking coal production increased by 59%. Iron ore production rose 15%, while Nickel production increased by 4%.

"This improved performance reflects our focus on safe and stable operational momentum through the seasonally slower first quarter of the year which also coincides with the wet season in much of the southern hemisphere," Duncan Wanblad, Chief Executive of Anglo American, said.

The company stated that its 2023 production and unit cost guidance is unchanged across all business units.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.