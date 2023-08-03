Anglo American plc - ADR (NGLOY) Price Target Decreased by 11.29% to 17.56

The average one-year price target for Anglo American plc - ADR (OTC:NGLOY) has been revised to 17.56 / share. This is an decrease of 11.29% from the prior estimate of 19.79 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.33 to a high of 23.67 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.75% from the latest reported closing price of 15.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anglo American plc - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NGLOY is 0.12%, a decrease of 48.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.40% to 579K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 563K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 831K shares, representing a decrease of 47.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGLOY by 45.25% over the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent International Index Portfolio holds 14K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGLOY by 21.41% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 793.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGLOY by 90.69% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.