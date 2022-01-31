World Markets

Anglo American Platinum to sell stake in Kroondal, Marikana projects to Sibanye

Shanima A Reuters
Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) has agreed to sell its 50% interest in Kroondal and Marikana operations in Rustenburg to the north-west of Johannesburg to Sibanye Stillwater, the South Africa listed-platinum miners said on Monday.

Sibanye Stillwater would acquire the projects for a cash consideration of 1 rand ($0.0643), and all associated

liabilities of the projects, including costs related to rehabilitation estimated at 415 million rand.

($1 = 15.5560 rand)

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

