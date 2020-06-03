Anglo American Platinum shuts unit at processing plant

Adds detail, background

JOHANNESBURG, June 3 (Reuters) - Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) AMSJ.J said on Wednesday that it had closed the Phase B unit of its Anglo Converter Plant (ACP) after detecting a water leak in the high-pressure cooling section.

The Johannesburg-listed miner last month completed repairs to the unit in Rustenburg, North West Province, and lifted the force majeure to suppliers of concentrate after a blast shut processing facilities.

The damage to the processing facilities forced Amplats, one of the world's largest platinum producers, to declare force majeure and cut its production outlook in March.

"This latest action is separate from the repair work that was recently completed at the ACP Phase B unit and there is no damage to the prior repairs or to the furnace," Amplats said.

Amplats said it temporarily closed the unit to protect employees and the integrity of the plant.

The company said there was no damage to the prior repairs or to the furnace and the repair of Phase A unit was unaffected by the current work at the Phase B unit.

Further updates would be given as soon as more information was available, which it expects would be early next week, Amplats said.

