Anglo American Platinum shuts unit at processing plant

JOHANNESBURG, June 3 (Reuters) - Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) AMSJ.J said on Wednesday that it had closed the Phase B unit of its Anglo Converter Plant (ACP) after detecting a water leak in the high-pressure cooling section.

"This latest action is separate from the repair work that was recently completed at the ACP Phase B unit and there is no

damage to the prior repairs or to the furnace," Amplats said.

The Johannesburg-listed miner, last month completed repairs to the unit and lifted the force majeure to suppliers of concentrate after a blast shut processing facilities.

