Anglo American Platinum says carmakers looking for palladium after Russia sanctions

JOHANNESBURG, April 6 (Reuters) - Anglo American Platinum has received enquiries from manufacturers and carmakers about sourcing palladium in the wake of Western sanctions on top producer Russia, CEO Natascha Viljoen said on Wednesday.

Palladium users with no existing contracts with the company have contacted it about "potential alternative sources of palladium", Viljoen told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the PGMs Industry Day, a platinum group metals (PGMs) mining conference in Johannesburg.

Russia produces 25-30% of the world's supply of palladium, a metal used by automakers in engine exhausts to reduce emissions.

"Where we can accommodate them [new customers] after looking after our long-term customers, we will obviously try as much as possible," Viljoen said, adding however that "we can't make any firm commitments".

