Anglo American Platinum repairs unit at processing plant after blast

JOHANNESBURG, May 5 (Reuters) - Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) AMSJ.J said on Tuesday it had completed repairs to the Phase B unit at its Anglo Converter Plant and would lift the force majeure to suppliers of concentrate, three months after a blast shut processing facilities.

The Johannesburg-listed miner said it expected the Anglo Converter Plant and full downstream processing operations to be fully operational from May 12.

An explosion on Feb. 10 damaged the processing facilities, pushing the miner to declare force majeure and cut its production outlook.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Tanisha.Heiberg@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753034; Reuters Messaging: tanisha.heiberg.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.