Anglo American Platinum names Natascha Viljoen CEO

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) on Thursday appointed Natascha Viljoen as chief executive officer, replacing Chris Griffith whose departure was announced earlier this week.

Viljoen will take on the role from April 16.

