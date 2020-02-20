Anglo American Platinum names Natascha Viljoen CEO

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) AMSJ.J on Thursday appointed Natascha Viljoen as chief executive officer, replacing Chris Griffith whose departure was announced earlier this week.

Viljoen will take on the role from April 16.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

