World Markets

Anglo American Platinum names industry veteran Viljoen CEO

Contributor
Tanishaa Nadkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) on Thursday appointed industry veteran Natascha Viljoen as chief executive officer, replacing Chris Griffith whose departure was announced earlier this week.

Adds details on incoming CEO, background

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) AMSJ.J on Thursday appointed industry veteran Natascha Viljoen as chief executive officer, replacing Chris Griffith whose departure was announced earlier this week.

Viljoen, who has served as the group head of processing at parent company Anglo American AAL.L since 2014, will take on the role from April 16 and joins Amplats at a time when higher metals prices have boosted the company's earnings.

The 49-year old previously held roles at Lonmin, AngloGold ANGJ.J and BHP BHPB.L and started her career in 1991 at ArcelorMittal South Africa ACLJ.J as a trainee engineer.

Griffith, who has led the company since 2012, said earlier this week he did not yet have plans for what he would do next and would not rule out a career outside mining.

He headed Amplats during a turnaround plan to cut production and costs in response to platinum prices, which then were depressed.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((tanishaa.nadkar@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK + 91 (80) 6182 2723; Twitter: @TanishaaNadkar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular