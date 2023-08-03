Anglo American Platinum Limited - ADR (ANGPY) Price Target Decreased by 5.83% to 9.95

The average one-year price target for Anglo American Platinum Limited - ADR (OTC:ANGPY) has been revised to 9.95 / share. This is an decrease of 5.83% from the prior estimate of 10.57 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.55 to a high of 16.48 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.22% from the latest reported closing price of 8.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anglo American Platinum Limited - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANGPY is 0.02%, an increase of 3.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.55% to 184K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FFGCX - Fidelity Global Commodity Stock Fund holds 147K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 27K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FSRRX - Fidelity Strategic Real Return Fund holds 10K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 3.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANGPY by 22.22% over the last quarter.

Dividend Asset Capital holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 16.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANGPY by 49.43% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.