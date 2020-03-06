Anglo American Platinum declares force majeure, cuts 2020 outlook

JOHANNESBURG, March 6 (Reuters) - Anglo American Platinum AMSJ.J said on Friday it had temporarily shut down its Anglo Converter Plant, declared force majeure, and cut its 2020 production outlook due to repair work.

The South African miner, majority owned by Anglo American AAL.L, cut its total platinum group metals guidance for 2020 from 4.2-4.7 million ounces to 3.3-3.8 mln ounces.

Its Johannesburg-listed shares were down 5.1% by 1115 GMT after the announcement.

(Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by David Evans)

