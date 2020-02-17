Anglo American Platinum CEO Griffith to step down on April 16

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) AMSJ.J said on Monday its Chief Executive Officer Chris Griffith will step down effective April 16 to pursue other career opportunities.

The company said his successor, who is expected to be an internal candidate from within the Anglo American group, will be announced in the near future.

Amplats also reported that annual headline earnings per share, the main profit measure used in South Africa, were nearly 2-1/2 times higher at 70.87 rand ($4.77 ) per share, versus 28.93 rand the previous year, mainly due to higher metal prices.

($1 = 14.8602 rand)

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Tom Hogue)

