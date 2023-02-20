Anglo American Platinum annual profit down 38%

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Anglo American Platinum AMSJ.J on Monday said its annual profit fell 38% in 2022, after a two-month delay of its smelter rebuild hit platinum group metal (PGM) sales.

The top global PGM producer's headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure in South Africa - fell to 185.42 rand ($10.28) in the year to Dec. 31, 2022, down from 300.42 rand in 2021.

($1 = 18.0328 rand)

(Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Tom Hogue)

