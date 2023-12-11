Anglo American (NGLOY) Expects Production Dip to Cut Costs

Anglo American plc NGLOY announced a potential decrease in production for the next two years due to various constraints and the prevailing unpredictable market conditions. The company is taking these steps to lower its expenses and allocate capital strategically. It aims to achieve more profitable production consistently over time.



Anglo American's output for 2023 increased about 3% year on year. The upside was driven by expanded activities at its Peruvian copper project Quellaveco and stable iron ore production, which offset lower platinum and diamond production. However, the company expects production to fall approximately 4% in 2024, due to reduced output at its Kumba iron ore mines in South Africa.



NGLOY has plans to further cut production by 3% in 2025, before ramping up 4% in 2026.



Anglo American anticipates a cost reduction of $1 billion in 2024. Consequently, the mining company expects to achieve a decreased cost per unit in 2024 and a substantial reduction of $1.8 billion in capital expenditure during 2023-2026.



NGLOY's primary focus remains on ensuring safety, maintaining operational discipline and making prudent capital allocation decisions.

Anglo American’s shares have lost 39% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 9.9%.



