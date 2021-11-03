Markets

Anglo American Names Duncan Wanblad CEO, Succeeding Mark Cutifani - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Anglo American PLC (AAUKY.PK) announced Wednesday the appointment of Duncan Wanblad as Chief Executive, with effect from Anglo American's AGM on April 19, 2022. Wanblad will also join the Board of Anglo American as an executive director on the same date

He succeeds Mark Cutifani who will retire as Chief Executive and step down from the Board at the AGM after nine years in the role.

Stuart Chambers, Chairman of Anglo American, said, "Duncan Wanblad is the standout and natural successor to Mark Cutifani, bringing his 30 years of international mining experience and deep understanding of Anglo American, its culture and its context.

