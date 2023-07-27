Anglo American misses H1 earning estimates, cuts dividend

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Global miner Anglo American AAL.L cut payouts to shareholders on Thursday after lower commodity prices and higher costs hurt its first-half earnings.

Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to $5.1 billion for the six months to June 30, down from $8.7 billion a year earlier and below the $5.3 billion expected on average by eight analysts polled by research firm Vuma.

Anglo declared an interim dividend of $0.55 per share, down 56% from $1.24 a year earlier and far below record levels of 2021.

(Reporting by Clara Denina; editing by Jason Neely)

((Clara.Denina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.