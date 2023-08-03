Anglo American (LSE:AAL) Price Target Decreased by 7.61% to 2,726.03

The average one-year price target for Anglo American (LSE:AAL) has been revised to 2,726.03 / share. This is an decrease of 7.61% from the prior estimate of 2,950.57 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,070.50 to a high of 3,675.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.00% from the latest reported closing price of 2,253.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 546 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anglo American. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAL is 0.54%, a decrease of 23.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.03% to 176,638K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,955K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,927K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 28.33% over the last quarter.

VWELX - VANGUARD WELLINGTON FUND Investor Shares holds 15,408K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,460K shares, representing an increase of 12.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 9.73% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,265K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,201K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 20.75% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,763K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 4,609K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,815K shares, representing a decrease of 4.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 32.92% over the last quarter.

