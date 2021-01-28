Anglo American lowers diamond output targets

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Anglo American AAL.L on Thursday has trimmed its production guidance for diamonds in 2021 owing to operational challenges, it said on Thursday, adding that demand remains healthy.

In commodities such as copper, platinum group metals and coal, the diversified miner kept most of its output targets unchanged.

Copper production climbed 6% to 168,000 tonnes in the fourth quarter while diamond output slipped 14% and iron ore fell 11%

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala Editing by David Goodman )

((zandi.shabalala@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.