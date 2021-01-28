World Markets
Anglo American lowers diamond output targets

Anglo American on Thursday has trimmed its production guidance for diamonds in 2021 owing to operational challenges, it said on Thursday, adding that demand remains healthy.

Anglo American on Thursday has trimmed its production guidance for diamonds in 2021 owing to operational challenges, it said on Thursday, adding that demand remains healthy.

In commodities such as copper, platinum group metals and coal, the diversified miner kept most of its output targets unchanged.

Copper production climbed 6% to 168,000 tonnes in the fourth quarter while diamond output slipped 14% and iron ore fell 11%

