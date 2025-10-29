Anglo American (JSE:AGL) Price Target Increased by 10.07% to 669.34

The average one-year price target for Anglo American (JSE:AGL) has been revised to R669,34 / share. This is an increase of 10.07% from the prior estimate of R608,12 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of R471,73 to a high of R858,21 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 98.99% from the latest reported closing price of R65 968,00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 187 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anglo American. This is an decrease of 175 owner(s) or 48.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGL is 0.44%, an increase of 11.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 45.21% to 110,769K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,689K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,471K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 10.52% over the last quarter.

VWELX - VANGUARD WELLINGTON FUND Investor Shares holds 15,255K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,276K shares , representing an increase of 32.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 52.38% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 10,944K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,776K shares , representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 10.16% over the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 4,904K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,431K shares , representing a decrease of 10.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 20.60% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,302K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,191K shares , representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 11.79% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

