Anglo American Issues 3-yr Production Volume Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Anglo American plc (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L) said it plans to deliver 20-25% production growth by 2023. Total production volumes will again increase for 2019. 2020 production is expected to increase by 3 percent.

The company expects to meet $3-4 billion target of incremental annual EBITDA between 2017 and 2022. Mark Cutifani, Chief Executive of Anglo American, said: "We will continue to upgrade our asset portfolio over time and we see our progress continuing on all fronts as we also bring a number of high quality growth projects online during the next three years."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.