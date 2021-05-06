World Markets
AAL

Anglo American investors approve spin-off of S. African thermal coal

Contributor
Tanisha Heiberg Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/

Anglo American plc said on Thursday shareholders had approved the spin-off of its South African thermal coal business into a new company, paving the way for its listing in Johannesburg and London next month.

JOHANNESBURG, May 6 (Reuters) - Anglo American plc AAL.L said on Thursday shareholders had approved the spin-off of its South African thermal coal business into a new company, paving the way for its listing in Johannesburg and London next month.

If the transaction meets all other approvals, Thungela Resources Limited is expected to be listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and on the London Stock Exchange on June, 7.

Anglo is shifting away from assets that mine the most polluting fossil fuels and is also looking to exit from its Colombian thermal coal mine.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; editing by Carmel Crimmins)

((Tanisha.Heiberg@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753034; Reuters Messaging: tanisha.heiberg.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular