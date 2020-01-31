Anglo American halts some output at Moranbah North coking coal mine in Australia

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Anglo American said on Friday it had halted production in parts of its Moranbah North coking coal mine in Australia after a roof collapsed. "Anglo American confirms a geotechnical issue at Moranbah North during development works, which resulted in a roof fall incident," it said in a statement, adding there were no injuries. A company spokesman added that production had been halted in the parts of the mine that where the incident occurred. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; editing by David Evans) ((zandi.shabalala@tr.com; +44 207 542 5937;)) Keywords: ANGLO AMERICAN AUSTRALIA/MORANBAH (URGENT)

