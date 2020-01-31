Anglo American halts some output at Moranbah North coking coal mine in Australia

Anglo American said on Friday it had halted production in parts of its Moranbah North coking coal mine in Australia after a roof collapsed.

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Anglo American said on Friday it had halted production in parts of its Moranbah North coking coal mine in Australia after a roof collapsed. "Anglo American confirms a geotechnical issue at Moranbah North during development works, which resulted in a roof fall incident," it said in a statement, adding there were no injuries. A company spokesman added that production had been halted in the parts of the mine that where the incident occurred. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; editing by David Evans) ((zandi.shabalala@tr.com; +44 207 542 5937;)) Keywords: ANGLO AMERICAN AUSTRALIA/MORANBAH (URGENT)

