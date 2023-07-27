News & Insights

Markets

Anglo American H1 Underlying Profit Declines On Weaker Product Prices; Revenue Down 13%

July 27, 2023 — 04:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Anglo American (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L) reported first half profit attributable to equity shareholders of $1.26 billion, down 66% from prior year. Basic earnings per share was $1.04 compared to $3.03. Underlying EBITDA was $5.11 billion, down 41%. Basic underlying earnings per share was $1.38 compared to $3.11.

For the six months ended 30 June 2023, revenue was $15.67 billion, down 13% from last year.

The Board has approved a dividend of $0.55 per share.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.