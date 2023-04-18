Markets

Anglo American Gets Environmental Approval For Los Bronces Integrated Project In Chile

April 18, 2023 — 02:59 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Anglo American plc said it welcomed the decision in Chile by the Committee of Ministers to approve the environmental permit application for the Los Bronces Integrated Project, setting up the next phase of development for copper mines.

Los Bronces Integrated Project is a multi-billion dollar project to develop the next phase of the existing open pit within Los Bronces' operating site and replace future lower grade ore by accessing higher grade ore from a new underground section of the mine.

Following the receipt of the environmental permit, Anglo American said it will continue to progress the project through its pre-feasibility stages towards submission for approval by the Anglo American Board in due course.

Copper production guidance for Chile is unchanged.

