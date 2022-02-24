Anglo American FY21 Results Surge On Strong Demand

(RTTNews) - Anglo American plc (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L), on Thursday, reported an upsurge in full-year 2021 profit, reflecting higher revenues, thanks to strong demand and prices for many products as economies recouped lost ground, spurred by government stimulus.

Profit attributable to equity shareholders of the company was US$8.56 billion compared to US$2.09 billion last year. Basic earnings soared 310% to US$6.93 per share from US$1.69 per share earned a year ago.

Group underlying earnings rose to US$8.9 billion from US$3.1 billion last year, driven by the significantly higher underlying EBITDA, partly offset by a corresponding increase in income tax expense and earnings attributable to non-controlling interests. Basic underlying earnings amounted to US$7.22 per share, a jump of 185% from the previous year's US$2.53 per share.

Revenue for the year 2021 increased 63% to US$41.6 billion from US$25.4 billion generated in the same period of last year.

Looking ahead, long term sustaining capital expenditure is expected to be about $3.0 billion per annum, excluding life-extension projects.

