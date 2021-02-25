Markets

Anglo American FY20 Profit Declines; Revenue Up 3%

(RTTNews) - Anglo American Plc (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L) reported profit attributable to equity shareholders of $2.1 billion for the year ended 31 December 2020 compared to $3.5 billion, prior year. Earnings per share was $1.67 compared to $2.76. Underlying earnings were $3.1 billion compared to $3.5 billion. Before special items and remeasurements, earnings per share was $2.50 compared to $2.70.

Fiscal year revenue was $30.90 billion compared to $29.87 billion, last year, an increase of 3%.

The Board has proposed a dividend of $0.72 per share, bringing the total dividends paid and proposed in respect of 2020 to $1.00 per share.

