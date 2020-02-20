Anglo American FY19 Profit Flat, Revenues Up; Platinum Unit Names New CEO

(RTTNews) - Anglo American plc (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L) reported Thursday that fiscal 2019 profit attributable to equity shareholders was $3.547 billion, nearly flat with last year's $3.549 billion.

Earnings per share were $2.81, up from $2.80 last year.

Underlying earnings per share were $2.75, compared to $2.55 a year ago.

Underlying EBITDA was $10.0 billion, a 9 percent increase from prior year's $9.16 billion.

Mining EBITDA margin remained flat with last year's 42 percent.

Revenue for the year grew 8 percent to $29.87 billion from prior year's $27.61 billion.

Further, the company proposed final dividend of $0.47 per share, consistent with 40 percent payout policy.

Separately, Anglo American Platinum Ltd. announced the appointment of Natascha Viljoen as CEO, with effect from April 16. Viljoen succeeds Chris Griffith, who has decided to step down after more than seven years to pursue other career opportunities.

