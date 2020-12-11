Anglo American forecasts stronger production, lower costs for 2021

World Markets
Anglo American's production, across all minerals, will increase by 14% in 2021, the miner of gold, platinum, copper, diamonds and coal said on Friday, while unit costs are expected to decrease by 3%.

The global miner said capital expenditure would be between $5.7 billion and $6.2 billion next year, reflecting deferred 2020 spending and new investments. Unit costs for 2020 fell 2% despite production taking a hit due to the coronavirus pandemic.

