Anglo American forecasts stronger production, lower costs for 2021

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Anglo American AAL.L's production, across all minerals, will increase by 14% in 2021, the miner of gold, platinum, copper, diamonds and coal said on Friday, while unit costs are expected to decrease by 3%.

The global miner said capital expenditure would be between $5.7 billion and $6.2 billion next year, reflecting deferred 2020 spending and new investments. Unit costs for 2020 fell 2% despite production taking a hit due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Helen Reid Editing by Tanisha Heiberg)

