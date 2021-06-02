Anglo American flags Australian coal mine restarts

AAL

Anglo American said on Thursday that it has restarted longwall mining at its Moranbah North coal mine in northern Australia.

Mining development activities at its Grosvenor mine have also resumed this week, it said in a statement, part of the mine’s staged restart of longwall mining operations after a blast last year that critically injured five workers.

