AAL

Anglo American exploring for copper, cobalt opportunities in Zambia: CEO

Credit: REUTERS/KHAM

February 05, 2024 — 07:39 am EST

Written by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Felix Njini for Reuters ->

CAPE TOWN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Anglo American AAL.L is progressing with early-stage exploration in Zambia's North-Western province to identify potential copper and cobalt opportunities, its Chief Executive Officer Duncan Wanblad said on Monday.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Felix Njini; Writing by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

