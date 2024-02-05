Anglo American exploring for copper, cobalt opportunities in Zambia: CEO

CAPE TOWN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Anglo American AAL.L is progressing with early-stage exploration in Zambia's North-Western province to identify potential copper and cobalt opportunities, its Chief Executive Officer Duncan Wanblad said on Monday.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Felix Njini; Writing by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.