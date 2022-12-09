Anglo American expects higher output in 2023 on Peruvian mine ramp-up

Updates with CEO comment, 2022 numbers

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Global miner Anglo American Plc AAL.Lsaid on Friday the ramp-up of its Peruvian Quellaveco copper mine would help boost production to grow about 5% in 2023, after warning that output was set to fall this year.

The London-listed miner expects a 3% fall in overall production this calendar year, as the start of production at Quellaveco and strong diamond output only partially made up for lower output elsewhere.

"This year has seen us focus on our immediate priorities of safety and restoring normal operational disciplines given the pandemic related disruptions of the last few years," said Chief Executive Duncan Wanblad ahead of the company's annual investor update.

Wanblad added that in 2022, those priorities were added to concerns around geopolitically-led economic volatility, extreme weather and other localised disruptions at our operations."

Anglo reported a 14% fall in copper output for the first nine months of the year on lower grades and short water supply in Chile.

The company expects to spend within a range of $5 billion to $6.5 billion annually for the next three years and grow output until 2024, after which it predicted some levelling in 2025.

(Reporting by Clara Denina, Pushkala Aripaka; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

