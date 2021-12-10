AAL

Anglo American expects better 2022, 35% growth over next decade

Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

London-listed miner Anglo American Plc on Friday forecast a stronger performance in 2022 than the current year, banking on diamonds, iron ore and plans to harness early copper from its Quellaveco project in Peru.

The company, which will hold its annual investor update on future strategy at 1100 GMT, said it was set to deliver 35% growth over the next decade at margins of 50%, while forecasting capital expenditure of $6.2 billion to $6.7 billion for 2022.

