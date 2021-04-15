US Markets
AAL

Anglo American enters deal to power Peru copper mine by renewables

Contributor
Aniruddha Ghosh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

Diversified miner Anglo American said on Thursday it has signed a deal to provide 100% renewable energy for its Quellaveco copper mine in Peru, as it aims to power all of its Latin American operations through renewables.

April 15 (Reuters) - Diversified miner Anglo American AAL.L said on Thursday it has signed a deal to provide 100% renewable energy for its Quellaveco copper mine in Peru, as it aims to power all of its Latin American operations through renewables.

The company, which has already secured commitments to be 100% renewable powered in Brazil and Chile, said the agreement has been signed with Engie Energía Perú.

The Quellaveco mine is expected to start in 2022.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Aniruddha.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; 91 83 83 81 2416;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular