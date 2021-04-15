Anglo American enters deal to power Peru copper mine by renewables

April 15 (Reuters) - Diversified miner Anglo American AAL.L said on Thursday it has signed a deal to provide 100% renewable energy for its Quellaveco copper mine in Peru, as it aims to power all of its Latin American operations through renewables.

The company, which has already secured commitments to be 100% renewable powered in Brazil and Chile, said the agreement has been signed with Engie Energía Perú.

The Quellaveco mine is expected to start in 2022.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

