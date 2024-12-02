Anglo American Discloses Updated Share Capital Details

Anglo American (GB:AAL) has released an update.

Anglo American PLC has announced that as of November 30, 2024, its issued share capital consists of 1,337,577,913 ordinary shares, with no shares held in Treasury. This means the total number of voting rights available is also 1,337,577,913, a critical figure for shareholders assessing their holdings under the UK’s financial regulations.

