Anglo American cuts dividend after missing earnings estimates

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Global miner Anglo American AAL.L cut payouts to shareholders on Thursday after lower commodity prices and higher costs hurt its first-half earnings.

Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to $5.1 billion for the six months to June 30, down from $8.7 billion a year earlier and below the $5.3 billion expected on average by eight analysts polled by research firm Vuma.

Anglo joined rival miners Rio Tinto RIO.L, RIO.AX and Freeport-McMoRan FCX.N in reporting lower profits, and said the short-term economic environment, including growth in major consumer China's economy, remained challenging.

"We have been a bit surprised by how slow the reopening of China has been and the lack of stimulus that everybody expected. The good news is the politburo in the last couple of days has indicated quite strongly that it will take some action," Chief Executive Duncan Wanblad told reporters.

"What we are certain about is that there will be a recovery, what we are not certain about is the length of time that it is going to take to get from here to that recovery," Wanblad said.

On Monday, China pledged more support for its slowing economy.

Anglo, however, said it is on track to deliver on 2023 production guidance, which includes a significant increase in volumes for the metals it mines during the later half of the year.

"Earnings estimates for the second half should remain broadly unchanged given no change to operational guidance while the performance is expected to improve in the second half of the year," said Citi analysts in a note.

In the first half, a 42% increase in copper production, underpinned by the ramp-up of the group's Quellaveco mine operations in Peru, was offset by lower output for coking coal, used in steelmaking, and platinum group metals.

Anglo declared an interim dividend of $0.55 per share, down 56% from $1.24 a year earlier and far below record levels of 2021, and said net debt was $8.8 billion by June 30, compared with $4.85 billion a year earlier and a consensus estimate of $8.7 billion.

