Anglo American Confirms Preliminary Talks To Jointly Develop Vale's Serpentina Iron Ore Resource

(RTTNews) - Anglo American plc (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L), a global mining company, confirmed that the Group and Vale (VALE) have had preliminary talks about the potential to jointly develop Vale's Serpentina iron ore resource that is contiguous to Anglo American's integrated Minas-Rio iron ore operation in Brazil.

Anglo American noted that these talks are preliminary in nature and there can be no certainty that any agreement will be reached or, if any agreement is reached, on the terms or scope of any such agreement.

