Anglo American Confirms 2021 Guidance And Expects Further Improvement In 2022

(RTTNews) - Anglo American plc (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L) confirmed 2021 guidance and expects further improvement in 2022. It aims to deliver 35% growth over the next decade at an attractive 50% margin.

The company noted that 2021 production was up 7%. 2021 capex was $5.2 billion, lower due to Covid delays and supply chain disruptions.

The company expects 2022 capex of $6.2 billion - $6.7 billion, reflecting 2021 deferrals and Woodsmith addition.

The company is also increasing its near term performance improvement target to $3.5 billion - $4.5 billion by 2023, as it accelerates the delivery of P101 and technology programs, while also bringing growth projects onstream.

The company said it also moving at pace to reduce own emissions and have committed to operate carbon neutral mines by 2040, while having an ambition to reduce our scope 3 emissions by 50% in that same timeframe.

In a separate press release, Anglo American said it has upgraded scope of Woodsmith polyhalite fertiliser project in the UK to optimise long term value.

The company is also making a change to the leadership of the project following its integration into Anglo American and ahead of the full project execution phase.

Tom McCulley, who has led the development of the Quellaveco copper project in Peru, will take over from Chris Fraser as CEO of Crop Nutrients. After 12 years of driving the project from inception to its position today, Chris Fraser will step aside and take on a strategic projects role for Anglo American.

The changes to Tom McCulley's and Chris Fraser's roles are effective 1 January 2022. Anglo American has appointed Adolfo Heeren as CEO of Anglo American in Peru, effective 1 January 2022. Adolfo will work together with Tom McCulley during the first half of 2022 to ensure a smooth transition from the construction and commissioning phase of Quellaveco into operations, expecting first copper production in mid-2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.