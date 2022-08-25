Anglo American Chile's CEO resigns -statement

SANTIAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Anglo American Chile's AAL.L chief executive Aaron Puna resigned from his position and will be temporarily replaced by the head of the firm's Los Bronces mine Patricio Hidalgo, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.