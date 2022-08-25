US Markets
Anglo American Chile's CEO resigns -statement

Contributor
Fabian Andres Cambero Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

SANTIAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Anglo American Chile's AAL.L chief executive Aaron Puna resigned from his position and will be temporarily replaced by the head of the firm's Los Bronces mine Patricio Hidalgo, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

